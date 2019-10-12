Warren campaign challenges Facebook ad policy with ‘false’ Zuckerberg ad

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren’s Democratic presidential campaign this week challenged Facebook’s policy that exempts politicians’ ads from fact-checking, by running ads on the social media platform containing the false claim that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg endorsed President Donald Trump’s re-election bid.
