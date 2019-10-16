Warren comes under attack on healthcare, taxes at U.S. Democratic presidential debate

Surging U.S. Democratic presidential contender Elizabeth Warren came under repeated attack on her healthcare and tax policies in a debate on Tuesday, as moderate rivals pushed her to explain how she would pay for ambitious proposals including her Medicare for All plan.
