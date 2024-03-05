U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts. renewed calls on Monday for a national day to honor the lives taken by COVID-19.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Warren urged Congress to pass a resolution to designate the first Monday of March as “COVID-19 Victims Memorial Day.”
“Over a million Americans have died due to COVID-19—including many family members & loved ones,” she wrote. “We must honor & remember the lives lost. @SenMark
