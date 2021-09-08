Warrior Rising Announces Support for Afghan Allies

Warrior Rising to launch “Ally Academy” for Afghan veterans

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In conjunction with the enduring humanitarian crisis, Warrior Rising continues to support the efforts to help the Afghani allies, both overseas and here in the land of opportunity, through a new initiative aimed to support the integration and settlement efforts for Afghan allies—soon to be new Americans—aptly named the “Ally Academy“.

This program will give Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) refugees from Afghanistan, particularly former military interpreters, the ability to access equivalent training to the signature 40-module online curriculum, “Warrior Academy”, on starting or accelerating a business. This new program, the Ally Academy, will be available to SIV refugees both in Dari and Pashto, to help them integrate and settle in the United States of America.

This initiative is in development now with a target launch of Veterans Day to honor and commemorate the 20 years of service and support of American allies during the Global War on Terror (GWOT).

Jason Van Camp, Executive Director and co-founder of Warrior Rising stated, “These are people that served directly alongside our military in Afghanistan for the ideals that our country holds dear. They risked their lives for a common cause of freedom, for themselves, for their families, and to help us protect our own citizens. We want to give them every opportunity to re-establish their purpose in the U.S. with the dignity and respect they deserve. We at Warrior Rising are proud of this initiative and look forward to helping as many of those who endured harrowing, life or death experiences to come here and start a new life.”

The Ally Academy will be a monumental step in supporting those who supported American forces for over 20 years in the GWOT and is a natural extension of the service-based community that Warrior Rising has fostered since 2015.

“Warrior Rising is proud to continue assisting veterans with building upon their military training and experience to become successful in their own businesses.”

Warrior Rising is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2015 by former combat veterans, dedicated to helping hundreds of veterans nationwide achieve success in business through instruction, mentoring, funding access, and maintaining the veteran community. Warrior Rising empowers U.S. veterans and their immediate families by providing them opportunities to create sustainable businesses, perpetuate the hiring of fellow U.S. military veterans, and earn their future.

