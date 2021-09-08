Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Warrior Rising Announces Support for Afghan Allies

Warrior Rising Announces Support for Afghan Allies

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Warrior Rising to launch “Ally Academy” for Afghan veterans

Featured Image for Warrior Rising

Featured Image for Warrior Rising

Featured Image for Warrior Rising

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In conjunction with the enduring humanitarian crisis, Warrior Rising continues to support the efforts to help the Afghani allies, both overseas and here in the land of opportunity, through a new initiative aimed to support the integration and settlement efforts for Afghan allies—soon to be new Americans—aptly named the “Ally Academy“.

This program will give Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) refugees from Afghanistan, particularly former military interpreters, the ability to access equivalent training to the signature 40-module online curriculum, “Warrior Academy”, on starting or accelerating a business. This new program, the Ally Academy, will be available to SIV refugees both in Dari and Pashto, to help them integrate and settle in the United States of America.

This initiative is in development now with a target launch of Veterans Day to honor and commemorate the 20 years of service and support of American allies during the Global War on Terror (GWOT).

Jason Van Camp, Executive Director and co-founder of Warrior Rising stated, “These are people that served directly alongside our military in Afghanistan for the ideals that our country holds dear. They risked their lives for a common cause of freedom, for themselves, for their families, and to help us protect our own citizens. We want to give them every opportunity to re-establish their purpose in the U.S. with the dignity and respect they deserve. We at Warrior Rising are proud of this initiative and look forward to helping as many of those who endured harrowing, life or death experiences to come here and start a new life.”

The Ally Academy will be a monumental step in supporting those who supported American forces for over 20 years in the GWOT and is a natural extension of the service-based community that Warrior Rising has fostered since 2015.

“Warrior Rising is proud to continue assisting veterans with building upon their military training and experience to become successful in their own businesses.”

Warrior Rising is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2015 by former combat veterans, dedicated to helping hundreds of veterans nationwide achieve success in business through instruction, mentoring, funding access, and maintaining the veteran community. Warrior Rising empowers U.S. veterans and their immediate families by providing them opportunities to create sustainable businesses, perpetuate the hiring of fellow U.S. military veterans, and earn their future.

To learn more about this initiative, visit www.warriorrising.org.

Press/Media Inquiry:

[email protected]

Related Files

WR Ally Academy IR (FINAL).docx

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for Warrior Rising

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.