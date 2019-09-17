Wary of conflict with Iran, Trump takes go-slow approach to attack on Saudi oil

Known for acting on impulse, President Donald Trump has adopted an uncharacteristically go-slow approach to whether to hold Iran responsible for attacks on Saudi oil facilities, showing little enthusiasm for confrontation as he seeks re-election next year.
