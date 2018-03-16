WASECO Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WASECO RESOURCES INC. (The “Company”) (TSX-V:WRI) announces that the Company has granted 1,600,000 stock options, exercisable at $0.075 per share, with an expiry of March 16, 2021 to its four directors. It has also granted 1 million options, exercisable at $0.075 per share, with an expiry of March 16, 2021, to its four members of its Technical Advisory Committee and to its Battle Mountain Ridge Project Manager.

For further information, please visit the Waseco web site at: www.wasecoresources.com or contact Richard Williams, at tel: (416) 364-3123; e-mail: [email protected]

WASECO RESOURCES INC.

Richard Williams

President & CEO

