WASECO Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WASECO RESOURCES INC. (The “Company”) (TSX-V:WRI) announces that the Company has granted 1,600,000 stock options, exercisable at $0.075 per share, with an expiry of March 16, 2021 to its four directors. It has also granted 1 million options, exercisable at $0.075 per share, with an expiry of March 16, 2021, to its four members of its Technical Advisory Committee and to its Battle Mountain Ridge Project Manager.
For further information, please visit the Waseco web site at: www.wasecoresources.com or contact Richard Williams, at tel: (416) 364-3123; e-mail: [email protected]
WASECO RESOURCES INC.
Richard Williams
President & CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Nasdaq NewsFeed
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Encourages Investors Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Wynn Resorts Limited (Nasdaq: WYNN) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit - March 16, 2018
- Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes - March 16, 2018
- FERRATUM OYJ: Ferratum Group BBB+ rating confirmed - March 16, 2018