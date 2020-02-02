‘Wash your hands’: Tokyo governor to residents ahead of Olympics as coronavirus spreads

Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike called on residents on Sunday to wash their hands and wear surgical masks to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus which has infected thousands around the world as the city prepares to host the 2020 Olympics.
