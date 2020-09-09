Breaking News
Washington and Lee Ranks UIC Review of Intellectual Property as A Top IP Journal for the Tenth Consecutive Year

Chicago, Illinois, Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Law Library at Washington and Lee School of Law has ranked UIC Law’s Review of Intellectual Property third in the world in its latest law journal rankings. The UIC Review of Intellectual Property (RIPL) has been rated in the top ten every year for the past decade and in the top five for the past seven years in a row.

The rankings are a world-recognized resource for identifying and comparing law journals by subject, country of publication or rank across several categories. Data for this year’s rankings include the top 400 U.S.-published law journals and the top 100 law journals published outside the United States, based on citation counts and publication statistics for a 2015-2019 survey period. New rankings are released annually based on data up through the preceding calendar year. 

RIPL has been cited as persuasive authority by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and parties petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court for a writ of certiorari. In addition to articles written by a number of prominent IP practitioners, RIPL issues have included contributions from former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens; former Chief Judges for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, Paul Michel and Richard Inn; former Judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit, Richard Posner; former Chief Judge for the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Illinois James F. Holderman; and former U.S. Registers of Copyrights, Marybeth Peters and Ralph Oman.

As an online journal, RIPL outpaces traditional print journals by efficiently producing and electronically publishing quality articles. This provides authors with the opportunity to publish timely articles before other reviews. The high quality and timeliness of RIPL’s articles have attracted subscribers from around the world, including the United States, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Tanzania, Poland, England, Spain, Japan, China and Israel. RIPL’s issues are delivered electronically to its subscribers and are available on LexisNexis and Westlaw, as well as on its website.

RIPL comprises top students from UIC Law, many of whom are enrolled in the Law School’s internationally recognized IP program. Many RIPL students possess a technical background — with degrees ranging from bachelor of science to Ph.D. — and have experience in all facets of intellectual property. These students provide authors with quality editorial assistance, such as conducting research, adding footnotes to expand legal discussions and perfecting citations.

About UIC John Marshall Law School
UIC Law is the 16th college at the University of Illinois at Chicago—Chicago’s largest university and its only public Carnegie Research 1 institution. Located in the heart of the City’s legal, financial and commercial districts, UIC Law is recognized as one of the most diverse law schools in the nation and is a leader in providing access to underrepresented students.

