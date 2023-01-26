White House Representatives At The DC Auto Show Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and White House Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi visiting the 2023 Washington, D.C. Auto Show.

Washington, D.C., Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Washington, D.C. Auto Show welcomed two senior Biden-Harris administration officials and dozens of media representatives on Wednesday, January 25 to discuss the future of the electric vehicle market in the nation. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and White House Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi began their tour on the corner of L Street and 9th Street in downtown D.C. at the Pepco EVSmart Outdoor Ride N’ Drive. Getting behind the wheel of a Ford F-150 Lightning and a Chevrolet Bolt, it set the tone to follow as the group headed inside to the show’s EV Pavilion in the lower level of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Currently under a lot of pressure and scrutiny, President Biden’s economic plan has made impressive strides in the short two years of his term. Accessible infrastructure has been identified, a variety of affordable vehicles are in production, and an increase in job opportunities across the country has hit the market. Secretary Granholm said that the manufacturing of EV batteries and components will be coming home, such that American consumers will soon drive American-made electric vehicles as the entire supply chain of this growing market will now be located within the United States.

With the backing from major U.S. auto manufacturers, Biden’s goal for electric vehicles to make up 50% of sales in the United States by 2030 looks promising. Reports have shown Toyota, Ford, Honda, and General Motors have committed to opening more manufacturing facilities around the country, proving the United States will be a force in leading the future of EVs.

“The push towards electric is evident as you explore the exhibits displayed across the 70,000 square foot convention center during our show,” said John O’Donnell, President and CEO of the Washington, D.C. Auto Show. “Manufacturers are producing more models of electric vehicles than ever before: from trucks, SUVs, sedans, and sportscars. It is impressive to see and we are thrilled to provide our exhibitors with the perfect platform to showcase the future of mobility to not only their consumers, but the legislature that is driving it.”

Last Thursday kicked off the Show’s 2023 Public Policy Day where policy leaders, automotive experts, and media partners gathered to discuss the electric vehicle market; particularly pertaining to the consumers, manufacturers, and new technology leading the way. A big topic of discussion was Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act which provides tax credits to those owning an electric vehicle and those manufacturing them. As a bonus to show guests, those exact qualifying tax credit models have been on display during the 2023 show.

“No other show brings you closer to the lawmakers that are shaping our automotive industry,“ said O’Donnell. “Government decisions that impact the automotive industry are made in our backyard and we are honored that legislators and industry leaders see Public Policy Day as a place to gather and discuss future regulations and objectives.”

The Show further welcomed other key leaders who support the advancement and development of electric infrastructure and electric vehicles throughout the show’s 10-day event. High level attendees included Senator Tom Carper (D-Del), Chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee, who is known for his leading role in growing electric vehicle charging stations through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law; Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, who continues to push legislation to help in positioning the United States as a clean, net zero emissions economy; NTSHA Acting Administrator Anne Carlson and NTSB Board Member Michael Graham who oversees the nation’s vehicle safety agency, as well as over 150 Hill and Federal Agency staffers.

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show remains open to the public through Sunday, January 29. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on the Auto Show’s website at www.washingtonautoshow.com.

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is held each January at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and is the largest annual indoor public event in the District of Columbia. For more than 80 years, the auto show has modified their programming to accommodate the latest advances and trends in car technology. With the rise in connectivity and autonomous capabilities, the 2023 Auto Show will highlight mobility advancements in all forms of transportation. Browse the extensive displays of battery-powered vehicles, sustainable buses, and new forms of all-electric mobility, along with the classic fan favorites like the exotic and luxury car displays. The 2023 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be open to the public for 10 consecutive days, from January 20 through January 29, 2023.

