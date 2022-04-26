WASHINGTON DC’S BIGGEST NIGHT IS BACK!!!

Exclusive White House Correspondents Dinner After-party Event hosted by Colombian Ambassador Celebrates Art and Culture with an ‘Evening of Magical Realism’

Washington, DC, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After two long years, the White House Correspondents Dinner (WHCD) is back on April 30, with an after-party at the Residence of the Ambassador of Colombia.

In the tradition of DC’s iconic weekend, CRAFT Media/Digital, Colombian Ambassador Juan Carlos Pinzón, and sponsor Binance.US will host political and diplomatic movers and shakers with heads of industry, television, film and music stars, and media personalities for an ‘only in DC’ experience soundtracked by hometown favorite Eric Hilton of Thievery Corporation.

The celebration is presented by Binance.US in partnership with the Creative Coalition and MusiCares, and commemorates 200 years of diplomatic relations between Colombia and the United States.

Interested press should contact Zachary Hooper, 202.531.2512 or zhooper@craftdc.com for red carpet credentials and more event details.

What: An Evening of Magical Realism

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM – ???

Location: Residence of the Ambassador of Colombia, 1520 20th Street NW, Washington, DC

Binance.US is America’s home to buy, trade, and earn digital assets. Ranked by Forbes as Best Overall Crypto Exchange for 2021 and 2022. Binance.US offers some of the lowest fees in the industry and provides secure and reliable access to more than 100 of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies. We’re on a mission to empower people to do more with their money. The new economy has arrived and we’re committed to helping everyone access the world of blockchain and crypto.

CRAFT Media/Digital is D.C.’s premier communications agency. CRAFT works with clients to uncover and develop persuasive messaging that tells their story, and brings that story to life through powerful creative that captures attention and resonates with the audiences that matter.

The Creative Coalition is the premier nonprofit, 501(c)(3) nonpartisan charity of the entertainment industry dedicated to using the power and platform of the arts and entertainment communities in award-winning public service and advocacy campaigns. Founded in 1989 by prominent members of the creative community, The Creative Coalition is dedicated to educating, mobilizing, and activating its members on issues of public importance. Actor Tim Daly serves as the organization’s president.

MusiCares helps the humans behind music because music gives so much to the world. Offering preventive, emergency, and recovery programs, MusiCares is a safety net supporting the health and welfare of the music community. Founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as a U.S. based, independent 501(c)(3) charity, MusiCares safeguards the well-being of all music people through direct financial grant programs, networks of support resources, and tailored crisis relief efforts.

CONTACT: Zachary Hooper CRAFT (202) 531-2512 zhooper@craftdc.com