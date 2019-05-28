Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit To Bring Self Sovereign Identity Mainstream

Breaking News
1,000 expected along with some of the biggest names in the crypto space who will be presenting classes, keynote addresses and more

Washington, DC, May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) The U.S. capital is set to host some of the world’s best and brightest blockchain, AI and crypto experts, enthusiasts, entrepreneurs and investors June. 21 – 22 during the Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit – Self Sovereign Identity Edition in Washington, D.C.

Held in the Cambria Hotel Washington, DC Convention Center, this premier conference will showcase some of the biggest names and most exciting innovations in blockchain, AI and Identity. More than 30 exhibitors will represent everything from investment opportunities to KYC, OTC, financial services, exchanges, and blockchain classes will be taught by industry experts and government regulators for those interested in learning how to mine Bitcoin, send crypto over SMS/text, stake coins, running nodes and the enterprise/government uses of this transformative technology.

The exciting lineup of speakers at the conference will feature the likes of Bad Crypto Podcast, GlobalBoost CEO Bruce Porter Jr., world renowned hacker, John McAfee, space pioneer, Rick Tumlinson, Liberland President, Vit Jedlicka and many others. Topics discussed by the speakers will range from artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality to STOs, KYC and blockchain.

Additional events at the Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Summit will include the “Startup Cup,” which will allow selected startups to pitch to a pool of blockchain, AI, AR and VR investors and to gain exposure through the conference’s marketing campaign. Multiple free exchange listings are to be awarded and private VC on the judging panel will exclusively advise, promote and possibly invest in the winning startups.

The conference will include poker and blackjack tables on Thursday June 20th as folks arrive and an ultra luxury after party on Friday the 21st, where attendees can meet and mingle with some of the biggest names in the digital asset space.

To learn more and register for the Washington Elite AI and Blockchain Conference on June 21 – 22, 2019, visit: https://washingtonelite.com or their EventBrite page: http://Washington_Elite.Eventbrite.com.

Join conversation on Telegram: http://t.me/WashingtonElite

Like Washington Elite on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WashingtonElite

Follow Washington Elite on Twitter: https://twitter.com/WashingtonElite

Connect with Washington Elite on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/washington-elite/

Bruce Porter Jr

CEO

GlobalBoost

+1 202 436 6577

[email protected]

