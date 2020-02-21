Washington High Schools Eligible for Free Personal Finance Courseware

ICCU partners with Stukent to increase financial literacy

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU) is building on its partnership with Stukent by providing 139 high schools in the state of Washington the Mimic Personal Finance simulation and curriculum free for five years.

ICCU’s generous commitment comes on the heels of its similar donation to high schools in Idaho. The simulation, from educational technology company Stukent, will allow high school students in Eastern Washington the opportunity to acquire personal financial skills using state-of-the-art technology and decision-learning theory. Participating high schools will also have the opportunity to have ICCU visit their school once a year to receive hands-on financial training.

ICCU CEO Kent Oram said, “At ICCU, we know that the earlier we can help our members learn how to improve their financial situations, the better. That’s why, when we had the opportunity to provide financial literacy to high school students in an engaging new way, we moved on it.”

That move—to bring the Mimic Personal Finance curriculum and simulation into high schools to improve financial literacy—aligns with Stukent’s mission to help educators help students help the world.

“Our five-year commitment will support offering this software to every high school in Idaho and Eastern Washington at no cost to the schools,” Oram said.

Only a few states have made a personal finance course a requirement for high school graduation. While Washington includes personal finance education in its K-12 standards, personal finance education is not a graduation requirement.

“Having grown up in Washington, and wishing I had the opportunity to take a class in personal finances, I was ecstatic to hear that ICCU would expand their partnership with us,” said Stukent founder and CEO Stuart Draper. “This is huge for all of the 9 counties eligible. Every student in every high school can use our courseware entirely paid for by ICCU.”

The Mimic Personal Finance simulation uses a hands-on approach in which students make financial decisions that have real, in-class consequences. Students are faced with budgets to track, bills to pay, and choices regarding liabilities and assets.

Draper said, “Stukent is leading the way in financial literacy education by providing cutting-edge courseware, and ICCU is leading the way in corporate responsibility by covering the cost.”

High schools in the following counties in the state of Washington are eligible for free access to the Mimic Personal Finance courseware:

Adams

Asotin

Ferry

Garfield

Lincoln

Pend Oreille

Spokane

Stevens

Whitman

To sign up for free access to the Mimic Personal Finance courseware, visit https://www.stukent.com/iccu-washington/ .

Stukent, Inc. provides digital courseware for high schools and higher education while fulfilling its mission to help educators help students help the world. Stukent courseware — which has been used by over 5,000 instructors in over 50 countries — includes first-in-the-world simulations, continuously updated digital textbooks and expert mentoring sessions by industry professionals.

Idaho Central was organized as a state-chartered credit union in 1940. The credit union’s administrative office is located in Chubbuck, Idaho. Idaho Central has nearly 1,300 employees serving over 385,000 members with 37 locations throughout Idaho and over $5 billion in assets. Idaho Central serves residents of Idaho and Eastern Washington. While growth is vital to our success, we remain focused on our mission, “Helping members achieve financial success.” Idaho Central is a full-service, federally-insured financial institution and is ranked as a top credit union in the nation in returning value to its members. For an Idaho Central location near you, please visit ICCU.com.

Stukent Contact: Garrett Brock

(855) 788-5368 [email protected]

ICCU Contact: Laura Smith

(208) 637-8303 [email protected]