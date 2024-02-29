The Washington state House overwhelmingly approved legislation Wednesday that would ban police from hog-tying suspects, a restraint technique that has long drawn concern because of the risk of suffocation.
“This practice is dehumanizing, and it’s dangerous,” said Democratic Rep. Sharlett Mena during the vote. “And yet hog-tying is still authorized by a small number of jurisdictions in Washington.”
