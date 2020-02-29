Washington state man becomes first U.S. coronavirus fatality

A Washington state man in his 50s with underlying health issues became the United States’ first fatality from the coronavirus, officials said on Saturday, as the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat the spread of the global outbreak.
