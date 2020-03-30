Washington Water Service Receives WUTC Approval to Acquire Rainier View Water Company

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Washington Water Service (Washington Water), a subsidiary of California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT), has received approval from the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission to acquire Rainier View Water Company’s (Rainier View Water) water system assets and provide water utility service to its 18,000 service connections. The transaction is expected to close in June 2020.

Rainier View Water serves about 35,000 people in parts of Graham, Spanaway, Puyallup, Gig Harbor, and other nearby areas through its 27 water systems. Washington Water has been working with Rainier View Water’s current employees over recent months to complete due diligence and ensure a seamless transition for its customers and employees. Washington Water filed the purchase agreement application in February 2020.

“This is an important step in the process, and we appreciate the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission’s diligence in reviewing and approving this application, particularly as we are all focused on the coronavirus pandemic,” said Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki. “We look forward to bringing Rainier View Water’s employees into our family and providing its customers and communities the same quality, service, and value that we are committed to delivering in all of our service areas,” he said.

About Washington Water Service and California Water Service Group

Washington Water Service currently provides regulated water utility service to about 46,500 people in Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, King, San Juan, and Thurston counties, as well as wastewater service to Orcas Island. California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies employ 1,184 people who provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com .

