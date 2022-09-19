WashREIT to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results on Thursday, October 27th

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WashREIT (NYSE:WRE), a multifamily real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns and operates value-oriented apartment communities in the Washington Metro and Southeast, will release third quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

The conference call will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10:00 am ET. Conference call access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 888-506-0062 International Toll Number: 973-528-0011 Entry Code 163450

Instant replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, November 11, 2022, at 12:00 am ET. Instant replay access information is as follows:

USA Toll Free Number: 877-481-4010 International Toll Number: 919-882-2331 Conference ID: 46576

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of WashREIT’s website at www.washreit.com.

About WashREIT

WashREIT owns approximately 8,900 residential apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Southeast. WashREIT also owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space in the Washington Metro region. The company is focused on providing quality housing to under-served, middle-income renters in markets poised for strong, sustained demand. With a proven track record in residential repositioning, WashREIT continues to expand into high growth Southeastern markets.

