WCC, CSU sign HBCU Pathway partnership L-R: Dr. Eric Reed, Washtenaw Community College, Dean of Student Access, Success, Equity and Inclusion; Dr. Tammi Love, Central State University, Director of Admissions and Recruitment; Dr. Arletha McSwain, Central State University, Vice Provost Access & Enrollment Management; Dr. Rose B. Bellanca, Washtenaw Community College, President; William G. Milliken Jr., Washtenaw Community College, Board of Trustees Vice Chair.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Representatives from Central State University (CSU) in Ohio today signed a partnership to officially join the HBCU Pathway program offered to Washtenaw Community College (WCC) transfer students.

The partnership was made official during the backdrop of WCC’s second annual HBCU Day in which more than 400 high school students are visiting the campus to learn about the pathway that helps students easily transfer to one of the nation’s Historically Black Colleges & Universities.

With today’s CSU signing, WCC is now officially partnered with seven HBCUs throughout the country, with most offering guaranteed admission, in-state tuition, priority housing consideration, ease of credit transfers, scholarship access, advising and many other support services.

WCC’s HBCU Pathway partners are:

Alabama A&M

Alabama State University

Central State University (Ohio)

Tuskegee University (Alabama)

Jackson State University (Mississippi)

Mississippi Valley State University

Southern University – New Orleans (Louisiana)

WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca welcomed Central State University guests and community leaders at the signing ceremony.

“Washtenaw Community College is committed to student success. This partnership with Central State paves the way for students to achieve their dreams of attending one of our country’s premier HBCUs and to make their mark in the world,” Bellanca said.

Dr. Arletha McSwain, Vice Provost of Access & Enrollment Management representing Central State University’s Interim President, Dr. Alex Johnson, signed the partnership agreement.

“We are thrilled to solidify this HBCU Pathway partnership. Our collaboration with Washtenaw’s students has been ongoing, and we eagerly anticipate this agreement streamlining the transfer process, facilitating more students in achieving their educational aspirations at Central State,” McSwain said.

Located in Wilberforce, Ohio, Central State boasts a storied heritage with its roots beginning at Wilberforce University, the oldest private HBCU in the nation. Since its inception in 1887, Central State has been dedicated to teacher training and vocational education, marking the genesis of a legacy honored today. Evolving over the years, Central State achieved independence and stands as Ohio’s sole public HBCU. It molds leaders in humanities, arts, social sciences, and education while fostering diversity in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Representatives from all of WCC’s HBCU partner institutions are on hand throughout the day to share information from their schools with more than 400 visiting sophomores, juniors and seniors from Ypsilanti Community Schools, Ann Arbor Community Schools, Lincoln Consolidated Schools and others throughout the county.

Today’s HBCU Day will culminate in a Central State University Marching Band performance and a “Divine Nine Fraternity & Sorority Stroll Off” in the Community Park on WCC’s campus. View last year’s inaugural HBCU Day photos and HBCU Day video.

Events of the day are sponsored by a grant from Washtenaw County.

About Washtenaw Community College

Washtenaw Community College (WCC), Ann Arbor, Michigan, educates students through a wide range of associate and certificate programs in areas such as health care, business, STEM and advanced transportation and mobility. The college also works through community, business and union partnerships to develop highly specialized training programs to meet the region’s workforce talent needs. For more information about Washtenaw Community College, visit www.wccnet.edu.

About Central State University

Central State University, located in Wilberforce, Ohio, is a regionally accredited 1890 Land-Grant University with a 137-year tradition of preparing students from diverse backgrounds and experiences for leadership, research, and service. The University, which has been named HBCU of the Year by HBCU Digest, fosters academic excellence within a nurturing environment and provides a strong liberal arts foundation and STEM-Ag curriculum leading to professional careers and advanced studies globally.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5271fc2b-0f29-41c9-ade5-eb263b8f3d5a