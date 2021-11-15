Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, Scentsy to announce partnership at groundbreaking ceremony

Scentsy is the lead donor for Wassmuth Center education building

Boise, ID, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boise, Idaho — The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and Scentsy will announce a new partnership during a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the center’s new education building from 11:30 a.m. to noon MT Thursday, Nov. 18, in Downtown Boise.

Wassmuth Center Executive Director Dan Prinzing said Scentsy is aligned with the Center’s mission to “promote respect for human dignity and diversity through education and to foster individual responsibility to work for peace and justice.”

“The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights is an education center offering educational programs and resources, and we are grateful for Scentsy’s generous contribution to help us create an inclusive society where Idahoans take responsibility for promoting and protecting human rights, where everyone is valued and treated with equal dignity and respect, and where everyone’s human rights are a lived reality,” Prinzing said.

In 2002 the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights unveiled the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise, Idaho—the only existing Anne Frank memorial in the United States. The memorial, which is recognized as an international Site of Conscience, is one of the few places in the world where the full Universal Declaration for Human Rights is on public display.

“We are committed to fulfilling our mission to educate, elevate and empower,” Prinzing said. “The Center is designed to be a lantern of hope in the state of Idaho and extend beyond.”

The Wassmuth Center’s new two-story structure will be erected within the footprint of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, making it a one-of-a-kind human rights educational center within a one-of-a-kind human rights memorial.

Scentsy President and Interim-CEO Dan Orchard will speak at the virtual groundbreaking ceremony.

“Together, we see the new education center as a foundation for change within Idaho and beyond,” Orchard said. “Scentsy Co-owners Heidi and Orville Thompson have always sought to establish a cohesion culture at Scentsy, and this is another way we can help make a positive impact. We are honored to play a part in helping create something that has the capacity to impact so many.”

As part of this partnership, Scentsy employees and Independent Scentsy Consultant leaders have also been invited to participate in the Wassmuth Center’s Human Rights Certification program.

The groundbreaking ceremony will livestream on www.wassmuthcenter.org and on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wassmuthcenter. The new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights building will open in late 2022.

About the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, Home of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, grew out of a 1995 effort by a group of concerned individuals and civic/ business leaders to offset the negative image of Idaho as a place of intolerance and hatred. Over the past 25 years, the Center has become a respected nonpolitical institution whose primary mission is to promote respect for human dignity and diversity through education, and to foster individual responsibility to work for justice and peace. Learn more at https://wassmuthcenter.org/.

About Scentsy

In 2004 Scentsy co-founders Heidi and Orville Thompson launched a big idea in small, 40-foot shipping container on a Meridian, Idaho sheep farm. Today, Scentsy is a Forbes-recognized, billion-dollar, direct-selling leader known for connecting people through fragrance world-wide. Scentsy has been recognized by Direct Selling News, Idaho Private 100, the DSA Ethos Awards and others for workplace excellence and growth. Scentsy operates in 11 countries, employs over 1,000 people and delivers richly-scented wickless candles, warmers, diffusers, oils, home, pet and body products through nearly 300,000 independent Consultants who share their Scentsy-product passion via home and virtual-selling parties. At Scentsy, we believe that healthy, happy families build vibrant communities. Since 2010, our charitable cause program has donated $14.3 million to more than 175 charities through the Scentsy Family Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) that funds sustainable nonprofit organizations focusing on children, family and communities.

To learn more about how we “Warm the heart, Enliven the Senses and Inspire the Soul” through fragrance, visit www.Scentsy.com and follow us world-wide on social media: www.facebook.com/Scentsy/, www.facebook.com/ScentsyUKandIreland/, https://www.facebook.com/ScentsyAustraliaandNewZealand,www.facebook.com/ScentsyDeutschland, www.instagram.com/scentsy/, www.instagram.com/scentsyeurope/

