Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, Scentsy to announce partnership at groundbreaking ceremony

Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, Scentsy to announce partnership at groundbreaking ceremony

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 18 mins ago

Scentsy is the lead donor for Wassmuth Center education building

Wassmuth Center Education Building Rendering

Wassmuth Center Education Building Rendering

Wassmuth Center Education Building Rendering

Boise, ID, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Boise, Idaho — The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights and Scentsy will announce a new partnership during a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the center’s new education building from 11:30 a.m. to noon MT Thursday, Nov. 18, in Downtown Boise.

Wassmuth Center Executive Director Dan Prinzing said Scentsy is aligned with the Center’s mission to “promote respect for human dignity and diversity through education and to foster individual responsibility to work for peace and justice.”

“The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights is an education center offering educational programs and resources, and we are grateful for Scentsy’s generous contribution to help us create an inclusive society where Idahoans take responsibility for promoting and protecting human rights, where everyone is valued and treated with equal dignity and respect, and where everyone’s human rights are a lived reality,” Prinzing said. 

In 2002 the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights unveiled the Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial in Boise, Idaho—the only existing Anne Frank memorial in the United States. The memorial, which is recognized as an international Site of Conscience, is one of the few places in the world where the full Universal Declaration for Human Rights is on public display.

“We are committed to fulfilling our mission to educate, elevate and empower,” Prinzing said. “The Center is designed to be a lantern of hope in the state of Idaho and extend beyond.”

The Wassmuth Center’s new two-story structure will be erected within the footprint of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, making it a one-of-a-kind human rights educational center within a one-of-a-kind human rights memorial.

Scentsy President and Interim-CEO Dan Orchard will speak at the virtual groundbreaking ceremony. 

“Together, we see the new education center as a foundation for change within Idaho and beyond,” Orchard said. “Scentsy Co-owners Heidi and Orville Thompson have always sought to establish a cohesion culture at Scentsy, and this is another way we can help make a positive impact. We are honored to play a part in helping create something that has the capacity to impact so many.” 

As part of this partnership, Scentsy employees and Independent Scentsy Consultant leaders have also been invited to participate in the Wassmuth Center’s Human Rights Certification program. 

The groundbreaking ceremony will livestream on www.wassmuthcenter.org and on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wassmuthcenter. The new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights building will open in late 2022.

 

About the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, Home of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, grew out of a 1995 effort by a group of concerned individuals and civic/ business leaders to offset the negative image of Idaho as a place of intolerance and hatred. Over the past 25 years, the Center has become a respected nonpolitical institution whose primary mission is to promote respect for human dignity and diversity through education, and to foster individual responsibility to work for justice and peace. Learn more at https://wassmuthcenter.org/.

 

About Scentsy 

In 2004 Scentsy co-founders Heidi and Orville Thompson launched a big idea in small, 40-foot shipping container on a Meridian, Idaho sheep farm. Today, Scentsy is a Forbes-recognized, billion-dollar, direct-selling leader known for connecting people through fragrance world-wide. Scentsy has been recognized by Direct Selling News, Idaho Private 100, the DSA Ethos Awards and others for workplace excellence and growth. Scentsy operates in 11 countries, employs over 1,000 people and delivers richly-scented wickless candles, warmers, diffusers, oils, home, pet and body products through nearly 300,000 independent Consultants who share their Scentsy-product passion via home and virtual-selling parties. At Scentsy, we believe that healthy, happy families build vibrant communities. Since 2010, our charitable cause program has donated $14.3 million to more than 175 charities through the Scentsy Family Foundation, a 501 (c)(3) that funds sustainable nonprofit organizations focusing on children, family and communities. 

To learn more about how we “Warm the heart, Enliven the Senses and Inspire the Soul” through fragrance, visit www.Scentsy.com and follow us world-wide on social media: www.facebook.com/Scentsy/, www.facebook.com/ScentsyUKandIreland/, https://www.facebook.com/ScentsyAustraliaandNewZealand,www.facebook.com/ScentsyDeutschland, www.instagram.com/scentsy/, www.instagram.com/scentsyeurope/

Attachment

  • Wassmuth Center Education Building Rendering 
CONTACT: Hadley Mayes
Scentsy
12088593365
mediarelations@scentsy.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.