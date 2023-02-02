Government Initiatives Coupled with Advancement in Waste Shredder Technology to Spur the Market’s Growth Outlook

Rockville, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the Europe waste shredder market is estimated at US$ 228.0 Million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast years of 2023-2033. The development of the waste shredder market is primarily driven by expanding urbanization and rising industrialization. Moreover, improved trash disposal awareness and waste size reduction for simple disposal have further enhanced waste shredder sales.

It is anticipated that in the upcoming years, the market for waste shredders would increase due to the expanding innovations in waste management strategies and the expansion of recycling operations to support soaring urbanization.

Additionally, there may be more opportunities for market expansion due to the increased need to recover waste. For instance, automobiles and other scrap metals are shredded using metal shredder machines to be used as raw materials in various end-use industries.

Why is it anticipated that the German garbage shredder market would be very lucrative?

Germany recycles and composts a sizable portion of its waste, conserving resources and protecting the environment. Germany is even on course to take home the award for best waste separation worldwide.

Municipal garbage also includes a variety of trash, from paper to metal, and has embraced a number of methods, like waste sorting laws, that encourage market expansion. Currently valued at US$ 59.3 million, the German waste shredder market is anticipated to grow to US$ 83.5 million by 2033.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Europe waste shredder market is expected to be valued at US$ 235.0 Million by 2033 expanding at a CAGR of 3.2%

The market witnessed a 2.8% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022

CAGR for the period of 2018-2022 Under shredding speed type, medium-speed shredders dominate the market and are expected to be valued at US$ 98.7 Million in 2023

Germany dominated the market with a market share of 25.0 % in 2023

% in 2023 France and Italy’s demands for waste shredder is expected to increase at CAGRs of 3.8% and 2.4%, respectively

Key Companies Profiled

Terex

Weima

BMM Technology

UNTHA

Market Development

Manufacturers are focusing on the development of technologically advanced machinery to speed up the process and process more waste for better performance. Further, players are focusing on providing a wide range of equipment that is required during the waste management process. Long-term trade relationships with suppliers and distributors to bolster the sales of the market.

Segmentation of waste shredder Industry Research

By Shredding Speed : Slow Speed Shredders Medium Speed Shredders High-Speed Shredders

By Use Case : Waste Recycling Plants Plastic Production Plants Paper Processing Plants Metal Processing Plants Others

By Countries : Germany France UK BENELUX NORDIC Italy Spain Rest of Europe



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of Europe waste shredder market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of shredding speed (slow speed shredders, medium-speed shredders, high-speed shredders), and use case (waste recycling plants, plastic production plants, paper processing plants, metal processing plants, and others), across major countries of Europe (Germany, France, UK, BENELUX, NORDIC, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe).

