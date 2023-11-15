The global waste-to-energy technologies market is expected to reach US$ 40.4 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 3.8%.

According to RationalStat ’s recent market analysis, the Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market value is estimated at US$ 31.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to rise at a strong CAGR of over 3.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Waste-to-energy (WTE) technologies involve the conversion of various types of waste materials into energy, typically in the form of electricity or heat. These technologies aim to harness the energy content present in waste streams while minimizing environmental impact.

Many governments worldwide are implementing policies and regulations to encourage the adoption of renewable energy sources and sustainable waste management practices. Incentives, subsidies, and regulatory frameworks are driving the growth of the Waste-to-Energy technologies market.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Waste-to-Energy Technologies market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, technology, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global Waste-to-Energy Technologies market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Waste-to-Energy Technologies market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, municipal solid waste incineration segment held the majority of the market share. It is rising due to rapid industrialization.

On the basis of application, electricity segment accounted for a significant share of around 52% of the global market. Increasing infrastructure development activities is boosting the demand for electricity across the globe.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 31.1 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 40.4 billion Growth Rate 3.8% Dominant Segment Municipal solid waste incineration Dominant Region Asia Pacific Key Market Drivers Growing urbanization and population

Improved public perception

Global focus on sustainable development Companies Profiled Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.

Ramboll Group AS

Veolia Group

Hitachi Zosen Inova AG

Suez Environnement

China Everbright International Limited

Covanta Holding Corporation

Amec Foster Wheeler PLC

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global waste-to-energy technologies market include.

In April 2023, Egypt agreed to pay USD 120 million for the design, development, ownership, and management of the country’s first solid waste-to-electricity project. The Giza governorate and a partnership comprised of Renergy Egypt and the National Authority for Military Production signed the contract. The Abou Rawash, Giza plant would generate 1,200 metric tonnes of household solid trash per day as part of Egypt Vision 2030.



Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global waste-to-energy technologies market growth include Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Veolia Group, Hitachi Zosen Inova AG, Suez Environnement, China Everbright International Limited, Covanta Holding Corporation, Amec Foster Wheeler PLC, and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (Taqa), among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global waste-to-energy technologies market based on type, technology, application, and region

Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type

Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Incineration

Co-processing

Pyrolysis and Gasification

Others

Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology

Thermochemical

Incineration

Biochemical

Anaerobic Digestion

Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application

Heat

Electricity

Global Waste-to-Energy Technologies Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Waste-to-Energy TechnologiesMarket US Canada Latin America Waste-to-Energy TechnologiesMarket Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Waste-to-Energy TechnologiesMarket Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Waste-to-Energy TechnologiesMarket Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Waste-to-Energy TechnologiesMarket China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Waste-to-Energy TechnologiesMarket GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Waste-to-Energy Technologies Report:

What will be the market value of the global Waste-to-Energy Technologies market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Waste-to-Energy Technologies market?

What are the market drivers of the global Waste-to-Energy Technologies market?

What are the key trends in the global Waste-to-Energy Technologies market?

Which is the leading region in the global Waste-to-Energy Technologies market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Waste-to-Energy Technologies market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Waste-to-Energy Technologies market?

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

