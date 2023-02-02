Awards program honors the next generation of leaders in waste, recycling and organics

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Waste360 today announces the winners of the eighth annual 40 Under 40 awards program, which honors the next generation of leaders who are shaping the future of the waste and recycling industry.

“Congratulations to the 2023 class of Waste360 40 Under 40 award winners. Our industry is filled with tremendous innovation and talent. We were blown away by all of the impressive nominations and we are excited to celebrate the outstanding achievements of these winners at WasteExpo,” said Liz Bothwell, Head of Content & Marketing and Waste360 NothingWasted! Podcast Host.

The Waste360 40 Under 40 awards program recognizes inspiring and innovative professionals under the age of 40 whose work in waste, recycling and organics has made a significant contribution to the industry. The winners are involved in every part of the waste and recycling industry, including haulers, municipalities, composters, recycling professionals, policymakers and product suppliers.

The 2023 40 Under 40 Award Winners

Gary Nihart, COO, Atlas Organics

Mauricio Castelan, General Manager, Balcones Resources, Inc.

Jessica Beasley, Area Sales Manager, Capital Waste Services

Erin Banfield, Director, Municipal Services, Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Cameron Funk, Chief Sustainability Officer, CheckSammy

Joshua Yates, Director of Public Works, City of Birmingham, AL

Wilson Mora, Program Director, City of Chicago, Department of Streets & Sanitation

Matt Wampler, CEO, ClearCOGS

Eric Miller, Partner and Co-founder, Eagle River Capital LLC

Dan Meccariello, Director of Operations, Generate Upcycle

Sarah Gustitus-Graham, PhD, PE, Engineer, Geosyntec Consultants

JT Howington, General Manager II, GFL Environmental Inc.

Andrew Weins, President, Green Up Solutions LLC

Tony Staubach, Food Waste Diversion Coordinator, Hamilton County R3Source

Lenora Tollefson, Director of Operations, Keep Pearland Beautiful

Ashleigh Garnes, General Manager, Meridian Waste

Nick Van Eyck, Deputy Director for Outreach, Bureau of Commercial Waste, New York City Department of Sanitation

Andrea Collins, Senior Specialist, Sustainable Food Systems, NRDC – Natural Resources Defense Council

Charlotte Dreizen, Director, Sustainability & Environment, Plastics Industry Association

Sam Dietrich, Chief Executive Officer, Prairie Robotics

Victoria Jung, Director, Surface Care Packaging, Procter & Gamble

Anthony Crescenti, General Manager, Recology

Kemrey Kidd, National Sales Manager, Rehrig Pacific Company

Bridgette Readlinger, General Manager, Republic Services

Max Curry, Logistics, Second Servings of Houston

Dustin Montey, Assistant Manager, SMSC Organics Recycling Facility

Elizabeth Rhue, VP Global Environmental, Sustainability, & Technical Services, Sonoco Products Company

John McNamara, Managing Director, Stifel

Gerald Belanger, CEO, Superior Medical Waste Disposal

Emily Tipaldo, Executive Director, U.S. Plastics Pact

Kikei Wong, Manager, UCLA Zero Waste — Sustainability Specialist, Athens Services

Kevin Green, District Manager, Waste Connections

Kiel Pennington, Division Vice President, Waste Connections

Samantha Barreiro, Regional Human Resources Manager, Waste Pro

Brittany Taylor, Regional Sales Manager, Wastequip

Will Carroll, President, Will’s Waste, LLC

Allia Saydjari, Senior Director of Sustainability, WIN Waste Innovations

James Bianchi, Plant Manager, WIN Waste Innovations

Corey Littlejohn, Area Collections Manager, WM

Monica Rowand, Senior Associate, WM

Waste360 Innovator and Changemaker Awards

Yaniv Scherson, Chief Operating Officer, Anaergia has been honored with the Waste360 Innovator Award, which recognizes innovators and forward thinkers who often use technology to better the industry. Scherson assisted in completing Anaergia’s initial public offering and is continuing to rapidly grow the company with a focus on building and operating large-scale anaerobic digestion facilities, such as the Rialto Bioenergy Facility, the largest organic waste recycling facility, which serves Los Angeles, CA under the most sweeping organic waste diversion mandate in North America.

Graham Rihn, Founder and CEO, RoadRunner Recycling has been honored with the Waste360 Changemaker Award, which recognizes leaders who are creating real, meaningful, positive change for the waste, recycling and organics industry. Rihn saw an opportunity to help expand recycling across North America with RoadRunner Recycling. The company has seen tremendous growth and now serves 20 markets across North America, including raising $130+ million in capital. Rihn also spearheaded the acquisition of Compology, a leading technology company in waste metering, which will catapult the company to meet their ESG goals for 2030.

A panel of expert judges from Waste360 evaluated the nominations and consulted with an external advisor to select the finalists and winners.

The winners will be honored during an awards ceremony at WasteExpo, North America’s leading solid waste, recycling and organics industry event, May 1-4, 2022 in New Orleans, LA. For more information on WasteExpo, please visit WasteExpo.com or follow WasteExpo on Twitter at @Waste_Expo.

