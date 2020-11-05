Waste360 Appoints Marc Acampora and Stefanie Valentic to New Roles in Waste and Recycling Brand

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Waste360 , the leading information, event and education provider to the solid waste, recycling, organics and sustainable communities, today announces it has appointed Marc Acampora , Waste360 Vice President, and Stefanie Valentic , Editorial Director. Acampora and Valentic will be instrumental in the Waste360 brand, which includes Waste360.com, WasteExpo , WasteExpo Together Online , The Global Waste Management Symposium, topical and timely eNewsletters including Waste360 Daily Wire and the NothingWasted! Podcast.

Acampora has been promoted from Show Manager/Sales Director to Waste360 Vice President. He has been with both Waste360 and WasteExpo for 18 years. Acampora will replace Mark Hickey, who is retiring after an exceptional 30-year career in media, which spanned sales management, publisher and group publisher positions. Hickey’s contributions have been instrumental in Waste360’s growth and success.

Hickey said, “This new position is a perfect fit for Marc’s skillset and his love for the waste and recycling industry. His keen focus on our customers and the Waste360 team is unmatched, so this role was made for him. Waste360 is in great hands with Marc at the helm.”

Valentic joins as Editorial Director where she will help lead the content development and daily operations for Waste360, which covers the solid waste, recycling, organics and sustainable industries. Valentic recently won three editorial awards from Ohio’s Best Journalism Content – first place in the Best General Story – Trade Publications category, second place in the Best Trade Columnist in Ohio category and second place in the Best Feature Writing – Freelance Small Print category.

“We’re thrilled to bring someone of Stefanie’s caliber to the Waste360 team,” added Liz Bothwell, Head of Content and Marketing. “She brings a versatile skill set of editorial expertise, experience in live events and marketing, a much-needed growth mindset and a passion for showing the human side of a story. Stefani’s enthusiasm will help us to continue our mission to serve the solid waste, recycling, organics and recycling industry.”

Valentic can be reached on Twitter @Steftalkstrash and via email at [email protected]

About the Waste360 Group

The Waste360 Group harnesses the power of its many properties to serve the solid waste and recycling industry. The industry widely consumes this content in the form of websites, live events, online learning and digital opportunities and more and includes: Waste360.com, WasteExpo, The Global Waste Management Symposium and topical and timely eNewsletters including Waste360 Daily Wire. Waste360’s NothingWasted! Podcast features the rockstars of the waste, recycling and organics industry weekly for the latest news and insights and the people behind the industry. For more information, visit www.waste360.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world’s leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

