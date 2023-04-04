Recognizes Five Extraordinary Women in the Waste and Recycling Industry for Leadership, Achievements and Empowering Others

NEW YORK, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Waste360 today unveiled the inaugural Women Who Inspire award winners. The program recognizes the extraordinary women in the waste and recycling industry for their leadership and achievements, as well as for empowering others.

Liz Bothwell, Head of Content & Marketing and Waste360 NothingWasted! Podcast Host said, “We are overjoyed to announce the winners of this inaugural award. As we combed through hundreds of nominations, it was clear that the waste and recycling industry is filled with remarkable women doing important work. This award not only celebrates proven leaders, but women who elevate others along the way. We look forward to celebrating them at WasteExpo in May.”

The Women Who Inspire winners:

Anne Germain, COO and SVP of Technical and Regulatory Affairs, National Waste & Recycling Association: Germain understands the inner workings of the waste and recycling industry. She knows both the public and private sectors, and her engineering background is one of the many tools in her professional toolkit. She has moved the needle on the local, state, and national advocacy levels. She also leads the Healthcare Waste Institute, the Recycling Committee, the Landfill Institute, and other working groups focused on sustainability and environmental justice. Germain is a true example of a leader. Her work is driving the industry forward and she actively mentors along the way.

The Women Who Inspire awards are sponsored by Wastequip.

The Women Who Inspire will be celebrated at WasteExpo, North America’s largest solid waste, recycling and organics industry event, which takes place May 1-4, 2023 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. To register to attend WasteExpo, click here.

WasteExpo is co-located with Waste360 Sustainability Talks, the Waste360 Food Recovery Forum, the Waste360/Stifel Investor Summit, and the Waste360 Healthcare Waste Conference. Separate registration is required.

For more information on WasteExpo, please visit WasteExpo.com or follow WasteExpo on Twitter at @Waste_Expo.

Media interested in attending WasteExpo can email meryl.franzman@informa.com.

For additional information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Juliana Sherwood at Juliana.Sherwood@informa.com or Debra Busby at Debra.Busby@informa.com.

