By 2032, it’s projected that the wastewater treatment chemical industry revenue share in China will surpass $1.7 billion due to a strong presence of several prominent manufacturers within this region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Wastewater Treatment Chemicals Market is currently valued at US$ 32.4 Billion and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% to reach US$ 46.15 Billion by 2032-end. Rising focus on wastewater treatment to limit environmental degradation to drive market growth.

The demand for wastewater treatment chemicals is majorly concentrated in municipal and industrial end-use due to the several uses of wastewater treatment chemicals in petrochemical, oil & gas, mining & metals, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, thermoelectric power plants, and other industries for treatment of water for various purposes including manufacturing operations, cooling & heating systems, consumption, and many more.

Stringent rules imposed by the government on industries for the treatment of water and rising demand for a continuous supply of fresh and treated water due to population growth are anticipated to drive the demand for wastewater treatment chemicals.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the wastewater treatment chemicals market was valued at US$ 32.4 Billion

From 2022 to 2032, the wastewater treatment chemicals industry is poised to grow at a 3.6% CAGR

By 2032, wastewater treatment chemicals are slated to reach a valuation of US$ 46.15 Billion

By product, the polyaluminum chloride (PAC) segment is expected to dominate the market.

China is poised to yield a CAGR of 2.5% with respect to wastewater treatment chemicals in 2032

“Stringent rules imposed by the government on industries for the treatment of water and rising demand for a continuous supply of fresh and treated water to the rising population, are expected to radically transform the wastewater treatment chemicals market in the coming years,” comments an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape

BASF SE, Nalco-Ecolab, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Ion Exchange, Thermax, Carus Corporation, Hydrite Chemical, SNF Floerger, Cinetica Quimica , Suez Water & Process Technologies and Buckman are some of the key companies in the wastewater treatment chemicals market.

Companies operating in the market have been focusing on innovations. There is an immense focus on offering more efficient solutions depending upon evolving needs of end users. The global wastewater treatment chemicals market is considered fairly fragmented due to the presence of a numerous players. Besides this, collaborations have been a key strategy among market players as they aim at expanding regional footprint as well as their product portfolio.

Some of the recent development in the market are as follows-

In November 2022- Kurita Water Industries Ltd. and Fracta Leap Inc. announced the completion of the development and operational launch of a beta version *1 of their application for automating the design of water treatment plant under their joint Meta-Aqua Project *2 , which aims to achieve digital transformation (DX) in the water treatment industry.

of their application for automating the design of water treatment plant under their joint Meta-Aqua Project , which aims to achieve digital transformation (DX) in the water treatment industry. In November 2022, Vision Invest and ADQ signed an agreement to acquire two hazardous industrial waste treatment plants of the Al Ruways complex from ADNOC Refining. With an annual capacity of nearly 70,000 tonnes, these plants currently treat most of ADNOC’s industrial hazardous waste.

In October 2022- Ecolab, Inc., and Siemens announced a strategic partnership that will help customers accelerate their progress toward sustainability and productivity goals. Together, the companies are launching Climate Intelligence, powered by ECOLAB3D™ and Siemens gPROMS, which is a new innovative solution that allows customers to virtually model different scenarios across their water and energy systems to identify opportunities to conserve water and power while also lowering their greenhouse gas emissions.

More Valuable Insights Available

FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of wastewater treatment chemicals market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the wastewater treatment chemicals Market Analysis Report by Product (Alum [aluminum sulfate], Polyaluminum Chloride [PAC], Aluminum Chlorohydrate [ACH], Sodium aluminate, Ferric chloride, Ferric sulfate, Ferrous sulfate, Ferrous chloride), By Application (Municipal Corporation [Sewage Treatment, Garbage Treatment], Industrial [Agrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Iron & Steel, Mining, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceutical, Chemical]), By Region – Global Forecast 2022-2032

About Chemicals and Materials Division at Future Market Insights

The chemicals and materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

