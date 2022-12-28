Check Presentation Holding check, left to right: Tina B. Krause, Hospitality House executive director; Todd Carter, Hospitality House chief development director; surrounded by representatives from SECU and SECU Foundation.

BOONE, N.C., Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SECU Foundation provided Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina a grant of $40,000 to help expand programs and services to help the homeless in Northwest North Carolina. Last year, the non-profit provided over 147,000 meals and approximately 40,000 nights of housing, counseling, and critical services to those in need.

“Hospitality House is working tirelessly to help rebuild the lives of those experiencing homelessness, and we recognize that the need is greater than ever before,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation executive director. “The dedication and compassion that this organization, its board members, and volunteers have shown through their work are tremendous. We are pleased to help them increase their capacity and outreach to address the challenges facing so many in the Northwest Region of our state.”

“We are grateful to SECU Foundation for their support. For nearly forty years, Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina has been an agency of solutions, working to move individuals and families out of homelessness and into self-sufficient, stable housing,” said Hospitality House Executive Director Tina B. Krause. “We are honored to be awarded these Mission Development Grant funds.”

About SECU and SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $53 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

