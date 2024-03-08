President Biden delivered his State of the Union speech for over an hour on Thursday night, delivering a number of highlights and key moments that elicited reactions from the crowd and on social media.
Biden used the first few minutes of the speech to talk about Putin’s aggression in Russia, the war in Ukraine, and Sweden’s entrance into NATO.
“What makes our moment rare is freedom and democracy are under attack both at home and overseas at the very same t
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden, in State of the Union, uses term for illegal immigrants that his DHS warned against in 2021 - March 8, 2024
- WATCH: 5 key highlights from President Biden’s SOTU speech - March 8, 2024
- Trump blasts Biden as ‘angry, mentally disturbed’ during SOTU address: ‘He did a terrible job’ - March 7, 2024