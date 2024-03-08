President Biden delivered his State of the Union speech for over an hour on Thursday night, delivering a number of highlights and key moments that elicited reactions from the crowd and on social media.

Biden used the first few minutes of the speech to talk about Putin’s aggression in Russia, the war in Ukraine, and Sweden’s entrance into NATO.

“What makes our moment rare is freedom and democracy are under attack both at home and overseas at the very same t

[Read Full story at source]