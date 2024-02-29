The head of the union that represents Border Patrol agents across the country exploded on President Biden during a Thursday press conference, declaring agents were “mad as hell,” and “p—-d” over his policies that allowed the situation at the border to deteriorate so badly.

National Border Patrol Council (NBCP) President Brandon Judd appeared alongside former President Donald Trump in Eagle Pass, Texas, which he described as the “epicenter” of t

[Read Full story at source]