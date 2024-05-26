A businessman who says sitting on the sidelines isn’t his style is aiming to flip one of California’s battleground House districts away from Democrats as crime and immigration take center stage across the Golden State.
Republican Matt Gunderson, who built multiple auto dealerships from the ground up and serves as chairman of a local hospital foundation board, says his plan to turn California’s 49th District red starts with his involvement in his Southern California co
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)