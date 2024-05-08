Democrat Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was swarmed by a group of anti-Israel protesters last week as she celebrated her daughter’s college graduation at a local restaurant.
The exchange occurred at Bobcat Bonnie’s, a brunch-style restaurant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, not far from the University of Michigan, when a group screaming about “genocide” in Gaza approached Whitmer.
“How do you justify genocide?” the protesters repeatedly screamed as Whi
