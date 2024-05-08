The Democrat frontrunner in one of this year’s top Senate races went off on a reporter this week who pressed him concerning a controversial remark he made on social media about police.

The tense exhange between Rep. David Trone, D-Md., and Fox 5 reporter Tom Fitzgerald happened during a campaign stop in Rockville, Maryland, on Tuesday, when Trone expressed his anger about the outlet’s reporting from the previous day on his claim that an “increased police presence̶

[Read Full story at source]