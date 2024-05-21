Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz pulled no punches while questioning Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a heated Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Tuesday.
The tense clash between the two began with Cruz blasting the Biden administration’s “worst foreign policy disaster of modern times,” referencing its handling of Iran and the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel, and culminated with the senator accusing the White House of indirectly funding the at
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Trump Judge Scott McAfee wins Georgia primary - May 21, 2024
- Embattled DA Fani Willis wins Georgia primary election - May 21, 2024
- Massachusetts considering universal, free community college - May 21, 2024