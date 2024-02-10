Hillary Clinton was interrupted Friday by pro-Palestinian protesters decrying policies she supported when she was Secretary of State in the Obama administration from 2009 to 2013.
“Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton, you are a war criminal!” a man shouted as the former secretary of state walked onto a lecture hall stage at Columbia University in New York City.
“The people of Libya, the people of Iraq, the people of Syria, the people of Yemen, the people of Palestin
