Special Counsel Robert Hur’s testimony before Congress on Tuesday devolved into a heated exchange when one Democrat accused him of trying to help former President Donald Trump win this year’s presidential election by targeting President Biden’s memory in his report released last month.

Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga. – who was widely mocked for claiming in 2010 that a U.S. military buildup on Guam would cause the island to capsize – used his allotted time during the hearing

[Read Full story at source]