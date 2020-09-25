Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Watch Kane Brown get beamed to the iHeartRadio Music Festival via PORTL Hologram

Watch Kane Brown get beamed to the iHeartRadio Music Festival via PORTL Hologram

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

On The CW Network this weekend, the country music star beams from Nashville to L.A. via PORTL Hologram to sing “Be Like That” with Swae Lee and Khalid; It’s the futuristic device’s national television debut, and the perfect solution to COVID pandemic travel problems

PORTL Hologram beamed Kane Brown from Nashville to L.A. to swing with Swae Lee and Khalid at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on The CW Network September 27 and 28. It was the first use of PORTL, the only life-sized, single-passenger holoportation device, by a major artist.

PORTL Hologram beamed Kane Brown from Nashville to L.A. to swing with Swae Lee and Khalid at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on The CW Network September 27 and 28. It was the first use of PORTL, the only life-sized, single-passenger holoportation device, by a major artist.

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kane Brown appears via hologram at the 10th Anniversary of the iHeartRadio Music Festival, which airs this weekend on The CW Network September 27 and 28 at (8:00-10:00pm ET) Brown was beamed in from Nashville via the Epic PORTL Hologram machine to sing with Swae Lee and Khalid. It’s the first use of the Epic PORTL Hologram machine on a national television special or by a major artist, and this kicks off what will be an instant solution to any travel problems affecting artists during the pandemic and beyond.

When there were travel-related complications in getting Kane Brown, Swae Lee and Khalid on the same stage for the festival, the producer, the Joe Lewis Company, came up with the solution to beam him in by hologram with PORTL.

The Epic PORTL Hologram machine is the first, and only compact hologram device that lets people beam themselves in from anywhere in the world to appear in 3D, lifesize, and interact in real time. The device is available to order now and can be used in schools, museums, sports venues, airports, corporate offices and even the home. Its slogan is “If you can’t be there, beam there!”

PORTL’s inventor, David Nussbaum, has worked beaming people to and from Nashville before with earlier hologram technology. He has sent Jimmy Kimmel to Nashville three years in a row and beamed Florida Georgia LineThe Band Perry and Kacey Musgraves back to Kimmel’s stage in Hollywood. He produced a segment in which Hunter Hayes performed with multiple holograms of himself for Jimmy Kimmel Live.  Nussbaum has also been involved in arena-sized hologram show tributes to latin music stars Juan Gabriel and Jenni Rivera.

“I’ve been beaming people all over the world,” said PORTL Inventor and CEO David Nussbaum. “But Kane Brown really showed the potential for a dynamic artist to deliver his music with full intensity in the PORTL machine. Swae Lee and Khalid were amazing too. iHeartRadio and the Joe Lewis Company can be proud of being the first to introduce PORTL to a huge audience.”

The Festival also featured unforgettable performances from Alicia KeysBon JoviBTSColdplayKeith UrbanMigosMiley CyrusThomas Rhett with surprise guest Jon PardiUsher and more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iconic weekend-long virtual festival that was recorded on stages in Los Angeles and Nashville, streamed on The CW App and CWTV.com, and broadcasted on iHeartMedia stations nationwide Sept. 18 and 19. The CW Network will broadcast the two-night televised iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sunday, September 27 (8:00-10:00pm ET) and Monday, September 28 (8:00-10:00pm ET).

For more information about PORTL Hologram: PORTLhologram.com

For moer information about Joe Lewis Company: Joelewiscompany.com

For more information about iHeartRadio: iheart.com

 

 

 

 

 

Attachment

  • WesAndAlex_iHeartRadioMusicFestival2020_WA1_1594 
CONTACT: Portl Hologram
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.