Protests grew heated Thursday outside the New York City courtroom where former President Trump’s trial is taking place.

A group of protesters gathered in support of Trump appeared to surround protesters backing his possible conviction in the case, forcing police to intervene and separate the two groups, video footage shot by Fox News Digital shows.

“We ran you out of town! We deported your a–! We deported your a– last time! Get the f— out! Get the f

[Read Full story at source]