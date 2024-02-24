Supporters of former President Donald Trump attending his final rally ahead of Saturday’s South Carolina Republican presidential primary shared who they’d like to see as his vice presidential running mate in the November general election.
Fox News Digital spoke with just a few of the nearly 6,000 supporters who showed up to Winthrop University’s campus in Rock Hill, South Carolina on Friday, waiting for hours in line to see and hear the former president bash President
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- WATCH: Trump rallygoers reveal who they want as vice president - February 24, 2024
- GOP lawmakers slam Biden admin in reaction to college murder suspect’s immigration status: ‘Close the border!’ - February 24, 2024
- Melania ‘going to be out a lot’ on campaign trail, Trump says - February 24, 2024