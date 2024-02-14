FIRST ON FOX: A House Republican facing what is expected to be a tough re-election fight this year is being lampooned by Democrats for a recent “embarrassing” exchange with a reporter where she doubled-down on claiming she brought $40 million into the district despite voting against the legislation that provided a majority of the funding.
A new video released Wednesday by the Democratic National Campaign Committee (DCCC), pokes fun at Rep. Maria Salazar, R-
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Virginia paves the way for marijuana sales, assisted suicide as Assembly deadline looms - February 14, 2024
- WATCH: Vulnerable Republican lampooned for ’embarrassing’ exchange with reporter, ‘lie’ about district funding - February 14, 2024
- Sen Roger Marshall rallies Republicans to add ‘meaningful’ border security to House’s foreign aid package - February 14, 2024