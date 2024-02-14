FIRST ON FOX: A House Republican facing what is expected to be a tough re-election fight this year is being lampooned by Democrats for a recent “embarrassing” exchange with a reporter where she doubled-down on claiming she brought $40 million into the district despite voting against the legislation that provided a majority of the funding.

A new video released Wednesday by the Democratic National Campaign Committee (DCCC), pokes fun at Rep. Maria Salazar, R-

[Read Full story at source]