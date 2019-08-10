Watchdog demands answers as power cut causes chaos across Britain

Energy regulators on Saturday demanded an urgent report from the operator of Britain’s electricity grid into what caused a power cut that led to chaos across the country, with trains brought to a standstill and traffic lights knocked out.
