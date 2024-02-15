A damning report from the Department of Justice Inspector General finds that “recurring policy violations and operational failures contributed to inmate suicides” in federal prisons.

The report looked at the years from 2014 through 2021 and found that of the 344 deaths reviewed just over half were death by suicide.

The report was triggered, in part, by the “high-profile deaths at BOP institutions, such as the homicide of James ‘Whitey’ Bulger in 2018 and the s

[Read Full story at source]