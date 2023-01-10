DANVILLE, Ill., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Watchfire, a leading provider of exterior and interior LED signs and scoreboards, has been awarded a national purchasing contract for Parks and Recreation Equipment, Products, and Installation Services from BuyBoard National Purchasing Cooperative. Click to tweet.

BuyBoard is a free purchasing cooperative that serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and government entities. Because BuyBoard has already vetted vendors and completed the competitive procurement process, members save time and resources that would have been spent preparing and conducting a formal RFP.

The agreement allows Watchfire to provide BuyBoard members a range of indoor and outdoor digital displays, including video scoreboards, center-hung displays, scorer’s tables and entrance signs.

“BuyBoard simplifies a complicated purchasing process, which saves its members time while also ensuring they comply with state and local procurement requirements,” said Wes Wood, senior scoreboard & display specialist at Watchfire. “Cities and tourism bureaus are discovering the economic benefits that come from building a new sports complex, modernizing an outdated ballpark, or adding digital signage to a rec center. Through this purchasing agreement, local governments can break ground faster and start hosting events sooner.”

More information is available at watchfiresigns.com/purchasingcoops.

About Watchfire

Watchfire designs and engineers the best-looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, indoor displays, digital billboards, and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations communicate effectively, increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs for 90 years and LED signs since 1998, using meticulously sourced components from around the world. Watchfire has more than 65,000 LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to http://www.watchfiresigns.com.

For information contact:

Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411

mconklin@teamclarus.com

Kathy Zoeller, (312) 485-2422

kathy@mattsonpr.com