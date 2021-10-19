Watchfire Signs Introduces Gas Price Sign Enhancements at NACS Show, Including Industry-Best Warranty

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

DANVILLE, Ill., Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Watchfire Signs, a leading provider of exterior and interior LED signs for the C-store industry, introduced several enhancements to its Price Watcher family of gas price signs at The NACS Show 2021, held October 5-8 in Chicago, including an industry-best five-year warranty. Click to tweet.

Watchfire’s Price Watcher gas price signs offer a bright fuel price display that can be changed efficiently, day or night. C-stores can advertise unleaded, diesel, or E-85 gas prices with the touch of a button. An optional point-of-sale (POS) capability lets operators instantly sync signs with in-store pricing and control prices in multiple locations at one time.

The new warranty—more than double the common two-year warranty—demonstrates Watchfire’s reliability and commitment to outstanding customer service.

“Most gas price sign manufacturers only offer a two-year warranty, which forces C-store operators into a three-year ‘buy and replace’ cycle,” said David Warns, vice president of on-premise sales at Watchfire Signs. “Watchfire is demonstrating its commitment to providing C-store and fuel station owners quality engineered and manufactured signs that are durable and backed by outstanding service.”

Watchfire also introduced a new display that allows C-stores to publish different gas prices based on cash, credit or debit payment methods. The Cash|Credit|Debit Display features Watchfire’s Price Watcher color selections (red, green, amber and white) and installation-friendly front ventilation. Six-inch tall characters can be set to a one-stroke or two-stroke font for a customizable look and improved readability. The displays are programmed using the same tools as Price Watcher signs, including handheld remote or point-of-sale integration. Hold time and display can be set by the user. These signs also carry Watchfire’s five-year warranty.

Watchfire’s high-resolution outdoor and indoor products, used across the country to drive traffic to the pump and into the store, also were showcased at NACS, including an exterior 6mm sign and an interior 1.5mm sign.

A free guide on how C-store owners can use digital signage to grow sales is available for download at www.watchfiresigns.com/landing/digital-signage-solutions-for-convenience-stores/.

About Watchfire
Watchfire Signs designs and engineers the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, digital billboards and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs since 1932 and LED signs, using meticulously sourced components from around the world, since 1998. The company has more than 60,000 Watchfire LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to http://www.watchfiresigns.com.

Linda Muskin, 847-432-7300
lmuskin@teamclarus.com

Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411
mconklin@teamclarus.com

