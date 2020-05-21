Breaking News
Watchfire Signs Offers COVID-19 Stimulus Guide for Sign Dealers and Owners

DANVILLE, Ill., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Watchfire Signs, a leading provider of exterior and interior LED signs, has developed a free guide for sign companies and owners that explains the financial stimulus aid available to help small businesses withstand the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Click to Tweet.

“Information for Small Business from the CARES Act” reviews details of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Employment Security (CARES) Act, which contain provisions that can help sign dealers and sign owners. The guide covers topics including the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), as well as changes to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017 that can benefit business owners.

“Small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) are considered the backbone of the U.S. economy, and our dealers and sign owners are part of this important group,” said David Warns, vice president of sales at Watchfire Signs. “We want to do all we can to help this group through this financially challenging time.”

According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), there are approximately 30.7 million businesses with fewer than 500 employees in the U.S., representing almost half of total private sector employment. From 1990 to 2017, the SBA estimates that SMBs added 8 million jobs in the United States, with an additional 1.8 million added in 2018 alone.

The free guide is available at www.watchfiresigns.com/caresact.

About Watchfire Signs
Watchfire Signs designs and engineers the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs and digital billboards, which help businesses and organizations increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs since 1932 and LED signs, using meticulously sourced components from around the world, since 1998. The company has more than 60,000 Watchfire LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to www.watchfiresigns.com.

