Watchfire Signs to Showcase High-Res Interior and Exterior Digital Signs at NACS Show 2019

DANVILLE, Ill., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Watchfire Signs , a leading provider of exterior and interior LED signs for the c-store industry, will showcase its latest high resolution digital signs to help c-store operators drive more store traffic and boost sales, at the NACS Show 2019 , October 1-4, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Click to Tweet .

Watchfire Signs will demonstrate the superior capabilities of their interior, exterior and gas price displays at NACS booth #3407. Attendees can experience the quality and durability of Watchfire’s products first hand, and see the design elements that make Watchfire signs perform 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, including interactive and dynamic features to increase the impact of your advertising.

Watchfire will showcase its newest interior product, the X-series 1.5mm fine pitch display, which is a perfect solution for installations with high resolution requirements. Ideal for close-up viewing, the X-series features a seamless, spectacular display for interior content. Each panel provides touchable and splash-proof durability, perfect for C-store applications.

Watchfire also will display its 8mm high-resolution exterior sign, which is ideal for locations with significant pedestrian traffic, a nearby bus stop or slow-moving street traffic. These displays feature exceptional resolution for crisp, vivid content and wide viewing angles, making them ideal vehicles for spurring impulse purchases. Watchfire signs give C-store operators the ability to communicate instantly with customers and tailor messages based on time of day, changing inventory and weather conditions.

Attendees also can see Watchfire’s popular Price Watcher gas signs, which offer a bright fuel price display that can be changed efficiently, day or night. C-stores can advertise diesel, unleaded or E-85 gas prices with the touch of a button. An optional point-of-sale (POS) capability lets operators instantly sync signs with in-store pricing, and control prices in multiple locations at one time.

A free guide on how C-store owners can use digital signage to grow sales is available for download.

About Watchfire

Watchfire Signs designs and engineers the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs, digital billboards and video scoreboards, which help businesses and organizations increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs since 1932 and LED signs, using meticulously sourced components from around the world, since 1998. The company has more than 60,000 Watchfire LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to http://www.watchfiresigns.com .

For information contact:

Linda Muskin, 847-432-7300

[email protected]

Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411

[email protected]