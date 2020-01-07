WatchGuard Appoints Andy Reinland as New Chief Financial Officer

Breaking News
Former F5 Networks executive joins fast-growing cyber security company

Seattle, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in network security and intelligence, secure Wi-Fi and multi-factor authentication, today announced that tech industry veteran Andy Reinland has been appointed as the chief financial officer (CFO) of WatchGuard. In this role, Reinland is responsible for guiding business performance through financial planning and analysis (FP&A), optimizing and providing world-class support to the organization, and contributing to the M&A process.

“Andy is well-known in the industry for his strong character, sound judgement, collaborative work style, and of course, his ability to positively impact business growth,” said Prakash Panjwani, CEO of WatchGuard. “We are thrilled to have an executive of Andy’s caliber and experience join the WatchGuard team as we continue executing on our ultimate vision of becoming the security platform for midmarket organizations.”

Reinland is an experienced tech industry executive, who spent the last 20 years of his career with F5 Networks, a global leader in application delivery networking. He rose through the ranks at F5 from pre-IPO to a public company with over $2 billion in revenue. As CFO at F5, Reinland’s responsibilities included FP&A, worldwide accounting, investor relations, trade compliance and M&A.

“WatchGuard is a tremendous company that is thriving under the guidance of its current leadership team,” said Andy Reinland, CFO of WatchGuard. “I’m very impressed with the positive and growth-minded people and culture here, and I look forward to working with the executive team to drive the business’s continued success.”

Reinland replaces Rich Barber, who has served as WatchGuard’s CFO for nearly 10 years. WatchGuard thanks Rich for the significant role he has played in the growth and transformation of the organization, and wishes him much success in his new endeavors.

 

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, secure Wi-Fi, multi-factor authentication and network intelligence. The company’s award-winning products and services are trusted around the world by nearly 10,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 80,000 customers. WatchGuard’s mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for midmarket businesses and distributed enterprises. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

CONTACT: Chris Warfield
WatchGuard Technologies
8007349905
[email protected]

Anthony Cogswell
Voxus PR
253.444.5980
[email protected]
