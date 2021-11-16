WatchGuard Cloud Adds New Endpoint Security Modules Further Strengthening Its Unified Security Platform

Partners and customers using WatchGuard’s Endpoint Security solutions can now layer on Patch Management, Encryption, Reporting and Data Control features to simplify management and create new revenue opportunities

SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in network security and intelligence, multi-factor authentication (MFA), advanced endpoint protection, and secure Wi-Fi, today announced four new endpoint security modules in WatchGuard Cloud including WatchGuard Patch Management, WatchGuard Full Encryption, WatchGuard Advanced Reporting Tool (ART), and WatchGuard Data Control. This integration further strengthens WatchGuard’s Unified Security Platform™ and gives solution providers and customers centralized access to all WatchGuard endpoint solutions, with the ability to layer on additional security services such as network security, MFA, and secure Wi-Fi.

“WatchGuard continues to deliver on its vision of our Unified Security Platform that enables MSPs to offer a comprehensive set of enterprise-grade security services to protect businesses of all sizes,” said Andrew Young, senior vice president of product management at WatchGuard. “The addition of these new endpoint modules not only dramatically simplifies the management of our endpoint security portfolio for MSPs, but provides them with new cross-sell and up-sell revenue opportunities as well.”

WatchGuard elevates the practice of professional service delivery with its Unified Security Platform that includes a complete portfolio of endpoint, multi-factor authentication, and network security products. It brings together the integration of the endpoint security modules into the Unified Security Platform’s centralized management layer, while WatchGuard Cloud simplifies administration, visibility and reporting for MSPs. It also provides added protection and further increases the effectiveness and operational efficiency of WatchGuard’s existing Endpoint Security portfolio – which includes WatchGuard EPP (Endpoint Protection Platform), WatchGuard EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response), and WatchGuard EPDR (Endpoint Protection Detection and Response).

Key features of the new endpoint security modules include:

• WatchGuard Patch Management– Manages vulnerabilities in operating systems and hundreds of third-party applications on Windows workstations and servers. This provides a reduced attack surface, strengthening preventative capabilities and incident containment. Available as an add-on to WatchGuard EPDR, EDR, and EPP solutions.

• WatchGuard Full Encryption – Centrally controls and manages full disk and USB drive encryption and key recovery, leveraging BitLocker in Windows systems. Available as an add-on to WatchGuard EPDR, EDR, and EPP solutions.

• WatchGuard Advanced Reporting Tool (ART) – Provides detailed information into the day-to-day operation of applications, networks, and users. This includes pre-defined queries, dashboards, and alerts on endpoints out of the box. Managers can also create custom queries and alerts based on endpoint telemetry. Available as an add-on to WatchGuard EPDR and EDR solutions.

• WatchGuard Data Control* – Discovers, audits, and monitors unstructured sensitive or personal data on endpoints, from data at rest, data in use, and data in motion. It can also run real-time, free custom searches to find files within specific content. Available as an add-on to WatchGuard EPDR and EDR solutions. (*Currently available in Spain, Germany, UK, Sweden, France, Italy, Portugal, Holland, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Norway, Austria, Belgium, Hungary, and Ireland.)



WatchGuard’s Endpoint Security in WatchGuard Cloud offers comprehensive endpoint security protection, detection, and response for networks with tens of thousands of devices with the option to add threat hunting and zero-trust application services. All of this is delivered through a single lightweight agent and managed via a single pane of glass for ultimate simplicity. When combined with additional tools such as RapidDeploy and FlexPay, the powerful WatchGuard Unified Security Platform enables solution providers to quickly scale to meet the needs and changing requirements of customers.

“As cyberattacks on endpoints continue to rise, customers increasingly need us to help them address their security needs. The combination of WatchGuard Cloud with the Endpoint Security portfolio not only allows us to offer this protection, but also gives us the ability to expand our security service offering, increase efficacy and efficiency, and grow the business,” said Bill Walter, Partner at Gross, Mendelsohn & Associates. “The new endpoint modules further build on that vision of giving customers a complete unified security platform.”

For more information about the new endpoint security modules click here.

For more information about WatchGuard Cloud click here.

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, secure Wi-Fi, multi-factor authentication, advanced endpoint protection, and network intelligence. The company’s award-winning products and services are trusted around the world by nearly 18,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers. WatchGuard’s mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for midmarket businesses and distributed enterprises. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

