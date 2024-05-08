Consistently high customer and partner ratings for network security, endpoint security, and AuthPoint products demonstrate the strength of the WatchGuard Unified Security Platform® architecture.

SEATTLE, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in unified cybersecurity, is thrilled to announce that TrustRadius has recognized WatchGuard’s AuthPoint, Endpoint Security, and Network Security solutions with a total of nine 2024 Top Rated Awards, with each product winning in multiple award categories.

This year’s TrustRadius Top Rated Awards showcase WatchGuard’s strength across the Unified Security Platform® architecture. WatchGuard Network Security won awards in the Firewall and Network Security groupings; WatchGuard Endpoint Security took home awards in the Endpoint Security, Antivirus, and Extended Detection and Response categories; and WatchGuard AuthPoint claimed award wins in the Authentication, Identity Management, Password Management System, and Single Sign-On categories.

“We believe that in a world where complexity is woven throughout every aspect of the threat landscape, comprehensive cybersecurity protection is best delivered via our Unified Security Platform architecture, which features powerful security services that are easy to deploy and manage via a single pane of glass,” said Michelle Welch, CMO and SVP of Business Strategy at WatchGuard Technologies. “These TrustRadius recognitions show that we’re winning with the people who use our solutions every day. We put partners and customers front and center in everything we do, and it’s great to see such positive feedback from our community of users.”

The TrustRadius community recognized each WatchGuard product with consistently high marks in its respective software category. WatchGuard Network Security earned a trScore of 8.9 out of 10 from nearly 800 reviews, while WatchGuard Endpoint Security rated 8.8 out of 10 based on nearly 200 reviews, and WatchGuard AuthPoint scored 9 out of 10 from more than 370 verified customer reviews.

The nine Top Rated Awards from TrustRadius reflect WatchGuard’s industry-leading reputation for customer satisfaction in the cybersecurity space and its commitment to making enterprise-grade security accessible to organizations of all sizes through simplicity.

“WatchGuard’s Network Security, Endpoint Security, and AuthPoint solutions have been recognized with TrustRadius Top Rated awards, highlighting their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction,” said Allyson Havener, SVP of Marketing & Community at TrustRadius. “This prestigious accolade represents WatchGuard’s unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive, reliable cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses against evolving threats. We congratulate WatchGuard on this well-deserved recognition and commend them for their continued dedication to excellence in safeguarding organizations worldwide.”

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B’s industry standard for unbiased recognition of excellent technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer.

Below are several reviews from verified users that contributed to WatchGuard’s TrustRadius Top Rated Award wins:

“We use WatchGuard firewalls at multiple locations. These models vary from small to large, but we use the full security suite at all sites. These firewalls are easy to configure but offer exceptional value in the security elements that the full suite adds. This all comes at a cost point much lower than the competition,” said an executive with a computer and network security company. “The value is in the fact that I can do everything from a single pane of glass. In an age where services are typically split between solutions…this is a breath of fresh air.”

“I have experience with WatchGuard Endpoint Security (EPDR) with small companies of five or more endpoints, to large companies with hundreds of endpoints, and find it well-suited for both types and everything in between. However, it is particularly good for companies with lean IT departments due to the awesomely automated and intelligent tools it provides for quick investigation and response,” said an executive with an IT services company. “Also, its automated whitelist approval process for unknown executables is extremely fast, thereby reducing and sometimes even eliminating delays that could impair employee performance.”

“We utilize WatchGuard AuthPoint to adhere to our company’s cybersecurity insurance policy requirements. It effectively facilitates Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) and has been easily adopted by all our users, including those who are not technically inclined,” said an IT director at a commercial real estate agency. “The setup process was straightforward, and it has demonstrated consistent uptime and reliability. We have used it to scale between 30 and 100 workers over the past 4 years.”

For a detailed criteria breakdown of the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine its Top Rated winners, click here. Learn more about the 2024 Top Rated Awards here. Those looking to share their own product feedback can leave a review for WatchGuard here.

