WatchGuard Recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Network Firewalls

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

WatchGuard believes this distinction validates its focus on product innovation and ongoing commitment to simplifying security for partners and customers

SEATTLE, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in network security and intelligence, secure Wi-Fi and multi-factor authentication, today announced it has been named a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Network Firewalls. This Customers’ Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals that have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using WatchGuard products.

“At WatchGuard, we pride ourselves on the success we’ve had in not only continuing to deliver innovative new security solutions to the market year after year, but also simplifying how they’re deployed and managed,” said Michelle Welch, senior vice president of marketing at WatchGuard. “We believe that being recognized as a 2020 Customers’ Choice for Network Firewalls is yet another proof point that these efforts are making a tremendous difference for our customers and partners. We couldn’t be more excited to continue meeting their needs and exceeding their expectations in this new decade.”

Here are some excerpts from customer reviews that contributed to the distinction:

  • WatchGuard; hands down the most reliable and robust feature set for the money!” – Lead Senior Systems Analyst in the Manufacturing sector.
  • WatchGuard has excellent support and products.” – Network Engineer in the Finance sector. 
  • All the features and it’s easy to manage.” – IT Manager in the Manufacturing sector.  

To read Gartner’s Peer Insights feedback for WatchGuard, click here. 

About Peer Insights: 

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, secure Wi-Fi, multi-factor authentication and network intelligence. The company’s award-winning products and services are trusted around the world by nearly 10,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 80,000 customers. WatchGuard’s mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for midmarket businesses and distributed enterprises. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

For additional information, promotions and updates, follow WatchGuard on Twitter @WatchGuard on Facebook or on the LinkedIn Company page. Also, visit our InfoSec blog, Secplicity, for real-time information about the latest threats and how to cope with them at www.secplicity.org. Subscribe to The 443 – Security Simplified podcast at Secplicity.org, or wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.

