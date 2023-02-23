According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, North America’s market was worth 109.52 billion USD in 2021, and it is likely to be the biggest market in the future.

Farmington, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Water And Wastewater Treatment Market Size Was Valued At USD 281.75 Billion In 2021. The Market Is Projected To Grow From USD 301.77 Billion In 2022 To USD 489.07 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR Of 7.1% During The Forecast Period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been frightening and has never happened before. Because of this, the amount of water and waste water that needs to be treated is less than predicted in all areas compared to before the pandemic. Our study shows that the world market was 7.0% smaller in 2020 than in 2019.

People need to treat water and waste water to keep up with the growing demand for water, which is needed not only for municipal and farming uses but also for important industrial processes. More than 40% of the world’s population lives in places where there is a critical lack of water. Only about 1% of the water on Earth is freshwater, so countries that have trouble getting enough water have to use the desalination process to turn saltwater into freshwater. Saudi Arabia showed off more than sixty water treatment projects at the third MENA Desalination Projects Forum 2022, which was held in March 2022. By the end of 2027, these projects will increase the country’s ability to get water from the sea by a factor of three.

Recent Developments:

January 2022 – Evoqua Water Technologies LLC acquired Mar Cor Purification, a subsidiary of STERIS Group, and Renal Business, operated by Cantel Medical. This acquisition strengthens the company’s presence in North America by providing proven water treatment solutions to the healthcare industry.

– Evoqua Water Technologies LLC acquired Mar Cor Purification, a subsidiary of STERIS Group, and Renal Business, operated by Cantel Medical. This acquisition strengthens the company’s presence in North America by providing proven water treatment solutions to the healthcare industry. November 2021 – Kemira has expanded its water treatment chemicals capacity in the UK. The expansion will increase Goole’s annual production of iron-based water treatment chemicals by more than 100 kilotons per year. In January 2021, the company increased Ellesmere Port’s production of aluminum-based water treatment chemicals by 30,000 tons.

Segment Overview

Segment Insights:

Companies are putting most of their efforts into building new water and wastewater treatment plants and keeping the ones they already have in good shape. The fact that sewage treatment facilities in wealthy countries need to be updated will help the segment grow.

In the chemicals section, there are also pH conditioners, coagulants and flocculants, disinfectants, scale and rust inhibitors, antifoam chemicals, and other types of chemicals. The most important chemicals on the market for wastewater cleaning are coagulants and flocculants, which are used to make sludge settle.

The equipment section is divided into biological, filtration, sludge treatment, disinfection, demineralization, and other parts. Most of the wastewater treatment equipment market is made up of filtration equipment, but the sub-segment for disinfection equipment is projected to grow the most quickly. This is because governments plan to spend a lot of money to lower the number of diseases that are spread through drinking water.

Application Insights:

Over 30% of the world’s water needs come from agriculture, which helps the municipal section take the lead. Also, people using city water for fun things like swimming pools and adventure parks is likely to increase the need for more advanced cleaning methods. In the coming years, the industrial segment is projected to grow significantly. This is because rules are likely to be made more strict in growing countries. The development of new technologies like ozone treatment and bioremediation by Culligan Industrial Water and Suez Worldwide will be a key part of the growth of each category in the coming years.

Regional Outlook:

North America’s market was worth 109.52 billion USD in 2021, and it is likely to be the biggest market in the future. This is because the beverage and drug businesses in the U.S. need a lot of treated water. Demand for demineralized water has also gone up because more power is needed to keep up with the growth of business in the area. This has led to more growth in the market.

The market in Asia-Pacific is predicted to soon be bigger than the market in North America. China, India, and Southeast Asia have spent a lot of money to improve the water quality and sanitary services in the area. Businesses in the area are working on activated sludge process-based wastewater treatment to make sure they follow the rules set by environmental groups. The market grows even more because of this.

Europe’s current water treatment facilities and supporting infrastructure are being updated. This will give the market a new lease on life and speed up the adoption of new wastewater treatment solutions over the next few years. In the Middle East and Africa, desalination projects will be built, which will lead to a lot of people using improved water treatment methods. South America’s market will be based on large-scale, low-cost ways to clean up the waste water from the paper and sugar businesses.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 489.07 Billion By Segment Chemicals {pH Conditioners, Coagulants & Flocculants, Disinfectants & Biocidal Products, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors, Antifoam Chemicals, and Other By Application Municipal, Industrial, Others By Companies Veolia (France), SUEZ Worldwide (France), DuPont (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Xylem (U.S.), Kemira (Finland), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.), Pentair PLC (U.K.), Ecolab (U.S.), American Water (U.S.), Acciona (Spain), Hydro International (U.K.), Aquatech International LLC (U.S.), Trojan Technologies (Canada), BioMicrobics Inc. (U.S.), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), ASIO (Czech Republic) Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Latest Trends:

Increasing the use of combinations of new and old treatments will help the market grow.

The people in the market want to make equipment that uses a mix of new and old ways to treat water. For example, in January 2022, tech giant Tesla brought the “YogJal Prithvi” water purifier to the Indian market. The RO, UV, UF, Copper Filter, and Alkaline technologies were used to make this equipment. These technologies combine traditional methods of copper mineralization with modern ones. Researchers and companies are working together to create new ways to treat diseases. They are using cutting-edge tools like artificial intelligence and nanotechnology to do this, which is expected to open up new markets.

Driving Factors:

Strict rules about how to treat waste water will help the market grow.

As production methods have become more advanced, the amount of wastewater has grown by a large amount in recent years. The waste from companies that make chemicals, pesticides, rare metals, and other harmful chemicals and materials is bad for the environment and could cause a disaster if it isn’t treated properly before being dumped in freshwater sources. So, groups like the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have set limits on how much of these chemicals can be found in effluents before they are released into the environment. For example, the EPA put out the Oil & Gas Extraction Effluent Guideline & Standards, which was last changed in 2016. This guideline and standards deal with waste water from oil drilling, production, and well treatment in fields, on land, and offshore.

Restraining Factors:

Customers don’t adopt technologies because they cost too much.

Even though industries have to follow strict rules about how they treat their wastewater, they don’t use more advanced treatment technologies because it costs a lot to build these plants. The cost of operations goes up even more because they are harder to run and require more work. But because there is more competition and the profit margins are getting smaller, companies don’t want to make such big investments. This is slowing the growth of the water and wastewater treatment market.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Veolia (France), SUEZ Worldwide (France), DuPont (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), Xylem (U.S.), Kemira (Finland), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.), Pentair PLC (U.K.), Ecolab (U.S.), American Water (U.S.), Acciona (Spain), Hydro International (U.K.), Aquatech International LLC (U.S.), Trojan Technologies (Canada), BioMicrobics Inc. (U.S.), Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan), ASIO (Czech Republic), and others.

By Segment

Chemicals pH Conditioners Coagulants & Flocculants Disinfectants & Biocidal Products Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors Antifoam Chemicals Other Chemicals

Equipment Biological Filtration Sludge Treatment Disinfection Demineralization Other Equipment

Services

Others

By Application

Municipal

Industrial

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

