Water-based Matting Agents Handsomely Leading Market Revenue Generation: Fact.MR Study

“Increased spending on research & development by major corporations, rising popularity of matte-finished products in various applications, increase in the rate of industrialization, and rising emphasis on technological innovations and modernization in manufacturing techniques are all contributing to market expansion,” says a Fact.MR analyst

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the latest industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global matting agents market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 729.6 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Matting agents should have the same index of refraction as the substances used in paints for maximum matting performance. Matting agents are occasionally blended with fillers and pigments and then mixed with paints, using equipment such as a pearl mill and a dissolver to boost the matting capabilities.

Soft-touch coatings have seen a spike in use in consumer electronics, automobiles, and packaging as a result of advancements in the coatings sector. As a result, a variety of matting agents are being developed to improve the stain resistance of soft-touch coatings. New matting agents for radiation curing coatings are expected to be introduced into the market.

Increasing adoption of matte-finished products is being witnessed in a variety of applications, including phones, vehicles, furniture, and other electronic devices. Because matte surfaces do not reflect light, they do not have a lot of gloss. To the touch, this finish is velvety and flawless.

Increase in the demand for frictionless pipes from the automotive and transportation industries is driving market growth. Rising construction projects, increased use of matting agents due to their benefits, and growth and expansion of various end-user verticals in emerging nations will all have a direct and beneficial impact on market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global matting agents market to reach valuation of US$ 729.6 million by 2032.

Market in North America projected to increase at 2.8% CAGR over forecast period.

Europe accounts for 28.3% share of global market.

Demand for industrial coatings expected to rise at 4% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.

Winning Strategy

Matting agent manufacturers are putting increasing emphasis on developing novel technologies that make product application and performance easier. For optimum efficiency, products with precisely enhanced particle size and pore dispersion have been produced.

Manufacturers have succeeded in creating solutions that not only give a matting effect but also improve other attributes, including scratch and mar resistance.

For instance,

Lubrizol introduced new powder coating ingredients. PowderAdd 9553 is a matting agent, while PowderAdd 9566 is a texturizing agent. Because they are custom-made additives for small-batch non-extrusion manufacturing, these products can save powder coating manufacturers’ time and money.

Competitive Landscape

Matting agent manufacturers are focused on specialized and broad product offerings. Although attaining a uniform gloss of UV coatings used to be the most challenging task for market players, this has been significantly addressed in recent years due to the development of innovative technologies.

Major market players are investing in modern laboratories to conduct research and development to produce new products.

For instance :

In February 2020, Honeywell launched a range of advanced toning agents. NduroMatt is a set of three matting agents developed to improve the surface quality of a variety of architectural, timber, and industrial coatings.

Key Segments Covered in Matting Agents Industry Research

Matting Agents Market by Technology : Water-based Matting Agents Solvent-based Matting Agents Powder Matting Agents Other Technologies

Matting Agents Market by Application : Industrial Coatings Architectural Coatings Leather Coatings Wood Coatings Other Applications

Matting Agents Market by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global matting agents market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of technology (water-based, solvent-based, powder, and other technologies) and application (industrial coatings, architectural coatings, leather coatings, wood coatings, and other applications), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

