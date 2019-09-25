Water Clarifiers Market To Reach USD 9.38 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Water Clarifiers Market Size – USD 5.56 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.7%, Water Clarifiers Industry Trends – The rapid urbanization and growth in population.

New York, Sept. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The developing need for cleaning water owing to the rise in industrial effluents and growth in population is propelling the market growth.

The global water clarifiers market is forecast to reach USD 9.38 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Water Clarifiers are unique compounds that are used for cleaning effluents as well as for clean potable water. These chemicals are either coagulating, flocculating, or pH stabilizing in nature. They provide neutral water that is not harmful to the environment or for consumption. This ensures that the consumers are receiving the highest quality of water supply, and water-borne diseases are nipped before the spread occurs.

The market for Water Clarifiers is influenced by the rising demand for treating water that is meant not only for drinking but wastewater too. These mild coagulating agents form lumps around the impurities, helping in trapping them while they are passed through filters. The water clouding particles are mostly negatively charged. Thus, clarifiers are positively charged in order to attract these clouding agents, rendering the water clear visually. These compounds help in the removal of sediments, algae, fine particles, colors, oil, and some organic matter, among other impurities.

Restricting the market growth, the most pressing cause is that of the acceptance of alternative forms of water treatment. Reverse Osmosis filtration and UV technologies provide for cheaper solutions for the treatment of dirty water. The heavy demand for clarifiers from the rapid urbanization that is occurring and the requirement for proper treatment of wastewater is creating a high demand for water clarifiers globally.

The region of Asia Pacific has been utilizing clarifiers because of the increasing number of industries booming in this region. Most of the developing countries are focusing on India and China as the global market leaders where research and development of technology are occurring swiftly. With the depletion of freshwater is fuel the growth of the market from industrial as well as municipal sectors in this region.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The segment for coagulant is seen to have held the largest market share of 36.3% in the year 2018. This is because of their low-cost and their wide application areas. Coagulants are responsible for neutralizing the negatively charged particles present. Coagulants include aluminum salts, iron salts, and polyelectrolytes.

Flocculant in the compounds segment is set to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This is due to the increased usage of clean drinking water. Flocculation refers to a process where fine particles clump together and are easily removable by creaming or sedimentation.

Potable Water Treatment held the second largest market share of 18.4% in the year 2018. Increasing requirement of clean water among the population for drinking is driving this segment. Various organizations and governments are funding resources into the research for providing clean water to the population.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the water clarifier market. The demand from industries and municipalities for utilization of clarifiers is generated by the strict regulations put forward by the international authoritative bodies in order to safeguard the environmental standards and human health.

Key participants are Napier-Reid, BASF SE, Pall Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Solenis LLC, Buckman Laboratories Inc., Ixom Operations Pty Ltd., Suez S.A., Dew Speciality Chemicals, and Holland Company Inc., among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Water Clarifiers Market on the basis of compound type, application type, end-users, and region:

Compound Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Coagulant

Flocculants

pH Stabilizers

Others

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Pre-Treatment

Portable Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Wastewater Recovery

Utility Feed Water

Others

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Power Generation

Mining

Municipal

Food Processing

Pulp & Paper

Oil & Gas

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

